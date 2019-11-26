MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An off-duty volunteer firefighter helped two men escape a Rice Lake house fire Tuesday morning.
Ryan Linn of Duluth noticed flames coming from a residence on the 3900 block of Martin Road while on his way to work. One man was standing outside the home, but two more were still inside.
Linn, a volunteer firefighter with Normanna Township, was able to pull the first man out quickly from the doorway. The second man, a double amputee, was then carried out safely by Linn.
The Rice Lake Fire Department learned that the men were safe while on the way to the residence.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office, the two men inside the home and Linn were all treated for smoke inhalation. All are expected to make full recoveries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a portable propane heater is believed to be responsible.
