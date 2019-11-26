Want to try out something new for the holidays? Here’s a recipe from Kowalski’s Rachael Perron.

TARTIFLETTE

7 oz. wheel Kowalski’s Brie

1 tbsp. Kowalski’s French Butter (from the Specialty Cheese Department)

3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided

2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes, sliced ¼” thick

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

1 small shallot, peeled and thinly sliced

3 oz. diced pancetta

¼ dry white wine

1 cup heavy cream

– snipped fresh chives, for garnish

Use a sharp knife to remove the rind in large strips and pieces from the cheese; set rind and cheese aside (discard any very small pieces of rind). Use butter to grease a round baking dish, such as a deep-dish pie plate; set aside. Heat 2 tbsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes; cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are almost tender (about 15 min.). Remove potatoes from pan; season generously with salt and pepper. Set seasoned potatoes aside. Add remaining oil to the pan. Add shallot and pancetta; cook, stirring occasionally, until shallots are translucent and tender and pancetta is cooked (about 6 min.). Scoop shallots and pancetta from the pan; set aside. Add wine to the pan; cook until wine is nearly evaporated. Add cream and large pieces of rind from the cheese; reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 min. Scoop bits of rind from the cream mixture and discard. Stir in potatoes, shallots and pancetta. Scoop potato mixture into greased pie plate. Place cheese wheel in the center of the potatoes; bake in a preheated 375° oven until top is golden-brown and cheese is somewhat melty (about 15 min.). Let stand for 10 min. before serving. Garnish with chives.

Serves 6.