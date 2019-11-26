MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several Minnesota cities have declared snow emergencies Tuesday ahead of the coming snow storm.
St. Louis Park’s snow emergency will begin Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m.
Brooklyn Park’s snow emergency goes into effect Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m., which means all vehicles have to be off city streets.
Robbinsdale’s snow emergency kicks in at midnight Wednesday.
Crystal, New Hope, Plymouth and West. St. Paul will start their snow emergencies Wednesday at 2 a.m.
Motorists risk parking tickets and towing if their vehicles are out on city streets during these emergencies. On-street parking generally goes back into effect once a street is plowed from curb to curb.
