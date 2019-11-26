Thanksgiving Travel:The NWS has issued a winter storm watch ahead of Thanksgiving travel days.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Dakota County Attorney has decided not to pursue charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Burnsville swimming coach, following two trials that ended with hung juries.

Authorities had accused Alfred John O’Neill, 63, of having a sexual relationship with an underage swimmer in the 1980s.

In May 2018, authorities received a report that a female swimmer had been sexually abused on multiple occasions from 1988 to 1989.

Charges alleged that the coach misused his position of authority over a 17-year-old. He had been her coach since she was 14.

The case was tried with two Dakota County juries in April and November 2019. Both juries failed to reach a verdict.

