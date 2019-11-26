Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Dakota County Attorney has decided not to pursue charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Burnsville swimming coach, following two trials that ended with hung juries.
Authorities had accused Alfred John O’Neill, 63, of having a sexual relationship with an underage swimmer in the 1980s.
In May 2018, authorities received a report that a female swimmer had been sexually abused on multiple occasions from 1988 to 1989.
Charges alleged that the coach misused his position of authority over a 17-year-old. He had been her coach since she was 14.
The case was tried with two Dakota County juries in April and November 2019. Both juries failed to reach a verdict.
You must log in to post a comment.