MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO This Morning went to Hudson, Wisconsin to recognize an Excellent Educator.
Nikki Benson is an English teacher by trade.
“I’ve always had a passion for English so I would spend my Friday nights writing papers, reading my books,” she said.
The book worm now looks at things from a 30,000-foot view as Associate Principal at Hudson High School.
“You get to see all the great things that other teachers are doing and support learning on a bigger scale and getting to see adults and kids on a different capacity,” said Benson.
Her former English students remember her fondly.
“She was that really fun teacher who challenged you but also that you related to so well,” said Jacob Henry.
Her lessons had a big impact on former students like Henry. With the help of his employer, Henry and Benson have a grant program for the school. He supplies the donation, she picks the project.
“It supports math tutoring for students who need support after school,” said Benson.
“It’s nice that kids have an option if they are struggling, there is someone they can go get help with,” said Benson.
A once teacher-student relationship now turned into a professional one with two big hearts at the center.
You must log in to post a comment.