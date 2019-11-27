Closings, Delays:Click here to see the full list of closings, delays and snow emergencies.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews have largely extinguished a fire in a high-rise in Minneapolis’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire happened on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue South. It was a reported two-alarm fire.

The department reported that crews evacuated a number occupants out of the building through the stairwell.

The fire was reported to have broken out on the 14th floor. Smoke was reported in the 15th, 16th and 17th floors.

The department said that a resident on the 21st floor initially refused to evacuate.

