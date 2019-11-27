MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews have largely extinguished a fire in a high-rise in Minneapolis’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood Wednesday morning.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire happened on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue South. It was a reported two-alarm fire.
Structure Fire – 600 block of Cedar Ave S. Lines laid. Searches in progress. High rise building. Response upgraded to a 2nd alarm. Fire reported on the 12th floor.
— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) November 27, 2019
The department reported that crews evacuated a number occupants out of the building through the stairwell.
The fire was reported to have broken out on the 14th floor. Smoke was reported in the 15th, 16th and 17th floors.
The department said that a resident on the 21st floor initially refused to evacuate.
