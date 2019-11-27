



As many people are preparing to hit the road or hop a flight, the Twin Cities metro area is digging out as this pre-Thanksgiving snow event enters its final stages.

According to WCCO’s Weather Watchers, the highest measurement thus far was tallied in Prior Lake, with 9 inches of fresh snow having fallen since Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area, which remains in effect until noon Wednesday.

“Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” the National Weather Service reports.

Wind is expected to remain a factor for much of Wednesday, with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had plows working through the night to help as many Thanksgiving travelers as possible get where they’re heading today. So far, 20 flights have been cancelled, and about 100 are delayed.

WCCO’s morning meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that the snow isn’t finished just yet. While it’s tapering off in the western portion of the state, the Twin Cities can expect to see flakes going into the morning, with the potential for another inch of accumulating snow.

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus canceled classes starting late Tuesday and was not expected to resume operations until Thursday.

The storm was expected to dump snow on the airport in Minneapolis, where Delta Air Lines is the major carrier, but most was expected to fall overnight when few flights were scheduled.

Delta prepared by filling de-icing tanks, calling in extra flight dispatchers and operations employees, and having some of its 20 in-house meteorologists focus on the Minneapolis forecast.

“The timing is very helpful,” said Erik Snell, a Delta senior vice president who oversees operations. “It gives the airport time to clear the runways, although we’ll have to watch the residual snowfall in the morning.”

Thanksgiving Day should have highs in the upper 20s with sunshine early in the day, but the travel forecast for post-Thanksgiving looks to bring the potential for another snowy event. However, O’Connor says that the Twin Cities can expect far less accumulating snow from this Black Friday event, on the order of about 2 inches, potentially.

