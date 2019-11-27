Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Red’s Savoy Pizza announced Wednesday that the popular pizza franchise has decided to undergo a temporary name change ahead of the Gophers-Badgers football game this weekend.
The company says it’s officially changing its name this week to Maroon & Gold Savoy Pizza.
“We’ve been serving pizza ‘Sota Style’ since 1965. And this week in Minnesota, well, let’s just say maroon and gold sounds and looks a lot better than anything red,” said company President Reed Daniels.
Red’s Maroon & Gold Savoy Pizza is offering gopher fans a number of specials heading into the border battle weekend, including $5 off any online order of $30 or more.
Ain't no Red in Minnesota this week!https://t.co/JEntd58jP6@GopherFootball @GopherSports @Coach_Fleck pic.twitter.com/O6z1yBgfrb
— Maroon & Gold Savoy Pizza (@savoypizza) November 27, 2019
