Filed Under:Gophers-Badgers Border Battle, Maroon & Gold Savoy Pizza, Red's Savoy Pizza, Reed Daniels, Temporary Name Change


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Red’s Savoy Pizza announced Wednesday that the popular pizza franchise has decided to undergo a temporary name change ahead of the Gophers-Badgers football game this weekend.

The company says it’s officially changing its name this week to Maroon & Gold Savoy Pizza.

“We’ve been serving pizza ‘Sota Style’ since 1965. And this week in Minnesota, well, let’s just say maroon and gold sounds and looks a lot better than anything red,” said company President Reed Daniels.

Red’s Maroon & Gold Savoy Pizza is offering gopher fans a number of specials heading into the border battle weekend, including $5 off any online order of $30 or more.

For more information click here.

