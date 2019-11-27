Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul has declared a snow emergency Wednesday after the overnight snowstorm dumped several inches of snow on the Twin Cities metro.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul has declared a snow emergency Wednesday after the overnight snowstorm dumped several inches of snow on the Twin Cities metro.
Per city rules, Night Routes will be plowed starting at 9 p.m. Any vehicle parked on the routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.
Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Day Routes will be plowed. Any vehicles on the Day Routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.
Noting that Thursday is Thanksgiving, city officials apologized for any inconvenience over the holiday.
Minneapolis has not declared a snow emergency. For other snow emergency information, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.