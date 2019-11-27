Closings, Delays:Click here to see the full list of closings, delays and snow emergencies.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul has declared a snow emergency Wednesday after the overnight snowstorm dumped several inches of snow on the Twin Cities metro.

Per city rules, Night Routes will be plowed starting at 9 p.m. Any vehicle parked on the routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Day Routes will be plowed. Any vehicles on the Day Routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

Noting that Thursday is Thanksgiving, city officials apologized for any inconvenience over the holiday.

Minneapolis has not declared a snow emergency. For other snow emergency information, click here.

Comments