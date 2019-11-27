MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Governor Tim Walz issued writs of special election to fill vacancies in House Districts 30A and 60A prior to the 2020 legislative session.
Up until her passing on Nov. 16, Rep. Diane Loeffler represented District 60A of northeast Minneapolis. She was serving her eighth term, but died after a battle with cancer.
On Monday, Rep. Nick Zerwas of District 30A announced he will resign effective Dec. 6 to focus on spending time with his family. His district includes the cities of Big Lake and Elk River.
A special election to fill the vacancies will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. If special primaries are necessary, the election date for District 60A will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. For District 30A, it will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
The special election dates allow for the new representatives to be seated when the 2020 legislative session begins on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
