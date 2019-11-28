Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City officials in Minneapolis say nearly 400 cars were towed and hundreds more were ticketed Wednesday night after a snow emergency went into effect in the wake of the pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm.
A Minneapolis spokesperson said Thursday that 378 vehicles were towed and 1,268 others were ticketed after the snow emergency began Wednesday night.
Towed cars are taken to the Minneapolis Impound Lot on 51 Colfax Ave. N. The impound lot is closed on Thanksgiving and the day after.
To learn more click here.
