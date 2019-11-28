MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No more waiting until the clock strikes midnight, Black Friday starts early these days.

Stores like Best Buy, Target, Kohl’s, JCPenny and Macy’s are all open Thursday night for early birds who want to get a head-start on their holiday shopping.

“I’m in line for a TV,” one Black Friday shopper said.

With eager customers waiting outside, the Best Buy team prepares for battle.

John Cordoviz-Desjardins drove all the way from Winnipeg, Canada just to shop!

“Our Thanksgiving’s October in Canada, it’s in October so this is American Thanksgiving, we don’t celebrate it,” Cordoviz-Desjardins explained.

As the double doors opened, Cordoviz-Desjardins was greeted by Best Buy CEO Corie Barry.

“We just like to be there and feel the excitement because we do put so much work into this, it’s great,” said Barry.

Barry says the company has been preparing for Black Friday since last November. And she even shared some of her favorite sale items.

“Definitely one of the best deals we have going is on the iPad Pro, you save $250 dollars,” Barry said.

Best Buy isn’t the only one starting early, Target also opened their doors to eager shoppers Thursday evening.

As for Cordoviz-Desjardins, after making it to the register he made off with a TV, printer, tablets and cooking devices for a great price.

If you’re plotting your next move for shopping tomorrow, the Mall of America opens at 5:00 a.m.