MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are injured – one seriously – after a pickup truck left a roadway and crashed with several young adults inside Thursday afternoon.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and Miltona Bay Road in Carlos Township.
There, authorities say a pickup truck, driven by 20-year-old Isaac Roers of Brandon, Minnesota, was traveling westbound on the county road when it left the roadway. It then struck the embankment of Miltona Bay Road and went airborne before coming to a rest on its side.
Roers and a passenger identified as 20-year-old Gavin Swenson of Alexandria were able to exit the vehicle. However, the other passenger, 18-year-old Bailey Wessale of Alexandria, was partially ejected and needed to be extricated by emergency responders.
Wessale was flown from the scene to Centracare St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. Swenson was taken to by ambulance to Alomere Health in Alexandira with non-life threatening injuries. Both were not wearing seat belts.
Roers was uninjured in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.