MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have a man in custody after a woman was shot and killed Thanksgiving night.
According to police, someone called 911 just before 10 o’clock at night to report the shooting at a home at 26th and James avenues north.
Officers arrived to find a woman in her 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died at North Memorial. Police also found an armed man at the scene, who was arrested.
Investigators are looking into the relationship, if any, between the man and the woman, but they do believe this was a domestic-related death.
Charges have not yet been filed.
The medical examiner’s office will release the woman’s name at a later date.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or can be sent to CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and a reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.
