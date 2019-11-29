MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a mixed bag of precipitation Friday morning, more snow and a wintry mix looks to be in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday.

According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, clouds and drizzle are possible through the day Friday with mild temperatures in the low-30s.

“Then, as we get into this evening, especially later on tonight, things get a little bit more active with widespread precipitation that will be moving in,” O’Connor said.

The Twin Cities most likely get a wintry mix Saturday with a large part of Minnesota north of the Twin Cities getting more snow. Southern Minnesota should get mostly rain Saturday.

For those heading to the Gopher-Badger game Saturday, expect a wet, windy wintry mix.

“Couple things you’re going to be experiencing: some rain mixed with snow possibly mixed with sleet, but the wind is going to be from the east at about 30 to 35 mph. So it is going to be windy,” O’Connor said.

Friday through Sunday, for much of the northern part of the state where more snow is set to accumulate over the weekend, there’s a winter storm warning. The area around Duluth was upgraded to a blizzard warning.

There’s a winter storm watch in effect for the middle portion of the state that includes the Twin Cities, as well as extreme northern Minnesota,

Southwestern Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory.

The workweek will dry out and more peeks of sun shine are expected, with high temps in the high-20s and low-30s.