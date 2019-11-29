



— Just blocks away from the Cedar High Apartments, site of a fire that killed five residents Wednesday, the People’s Center has been serving residents for five decades.

“It is our mission to serve people who may have been underserved in the area of health care, and that’s usually in urban and rural areas. So that is our mission, that’s what is important to us, and there’s a lot of need in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood,” said People’s Center Chief Advancement Officer Paula Guinn.

When leadership at the nonprofit learned some of their neighbors lost their lives in Wednesday’s apartment fire, they knew they needed to help.

“One of our employees, his aunt passed away. She was in the building on the 14th floor, and it’s just tragic. So we have it very close to our heart, not only for him, but for everyone else as well,” Guinn said.

READ MORE: First Look Inside The Cedar High Apartments Since Deadly Fire

The People’s Center launched a GiveMN campaign — and the response has been overwhelming. As of Friday night, they’ve raised more than $67,000.

“We know that we can’t anticipate what all of the needs are going to be for those who’ve been impacted,” Guinn said.

She gathered ideas on what those impacted by the fire need at a community meeting at the Brian Coyle Community Center on Friday afternoon.

Those needs range from mental health services to deal with the trauma of the tragedy, to things as simple as something to wear.

In the coming days and months, the money will help replace what can be replaced, while helping heal the wounds left by the flames.

The GiveMN campaign will be open through the end of the year, so there’s still time to donate.

READ MORE: MPHA: Need For Sprinklers Cited Months Before Deadly Cedar High Apartments Fire