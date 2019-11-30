Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Brookfield man was killed in a single car crash on State Trunk Highway 40, south of the town of Weirgor in Wisconsin.
The man’s GMC truck was heading southbound on STH 40 when it crossed the northbound lane and struck a tree.
According to Sawyer County Sheriff, eyewitnesses said that before the crash the driver was hunched over the steering wheel, and potentially unconscious.
Witnesses and first responders tried to resuscitate him but were unable to.
The driver’s name will be released after his family is notified.
