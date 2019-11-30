MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit officials say service for the Green Line light rail was briefly suspended in downtown Minneapolis after a collision early Saturday evening.
An SUV crashed into the light rail at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 5th Street. It’s unknown if the crash was influenced by snowy, slick roads or something else.
Around 7:30 p.m., Metro Transit said the scene was cleared in about 30 minutes and service is back to normal.
Minneapolis police say there were no injuries.
The @MetroTransitMN light rail green line is suspended in downtown Minneapolis after a car crashed into it. Unknown if this was by snowy, slick roads or something else. MPD tells me no injuries. Either way, take it easy out there as the snow continues to fall @WCCO #WCCO pic.twitter.com/TG06f24MGJ
— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) December 1, 2019
Metro Transit police are investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.