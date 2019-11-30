WINTER WEATHER:Much of the state is under winter weather alerts. Watch the latest forecast.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit officials say service for the Green Line light rail was briefly suspended in downtown Minneapolis after a collision early Saturday evening.

An SUV crashed into the light rail at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 5th Street. It’s unknown if the crash was influenced by snowy, slick roads or something else.

Around 7:30 p.m., Metro Transit said the scene was cleared in about 30 minutes and service is back to normal.

Minneapolis police say there were no injuries.

Metro Transit police are investigating.

