Filed Under:Domestic-Related Death, Man Arrested, North Minneapolis, Woman Killed


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County officials have identified a woman shot and killed in Minneapolis earlier this week as 27-year-old Raven Bianca Gant.

A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting, which happened at a home at 26th and James Avenues North.

Early on in the investigation law enforcement believes it is a domestic-related death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or can be sent to CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and a reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.

