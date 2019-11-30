Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County officials have identified a woman shot and killed in Minneapolis earlier this week as 27-year-old Raven Bianca Gant.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County officials have identified a woman shot and killed in Minneapolis earlier this week as 27-year-old Raven Bianca Gant.
A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting, which happened at a home at 26th and James Avenues North.
Early on in the investigation law enforcement believes it is a domestic-related death.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or can be sent to CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and a reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.
You must log in to post a comment.