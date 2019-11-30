MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anoka County officials say a man has been arrested and a woman and two children have been seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at around 3:53 p.m. in the area of Main Street Northwest and Shenandoah Boulevard Northwest in Coon Rapids.

There, an investigation suggests a Ram truck was traveling eastbound on Main Street and was seen skidding sideways prior to crossing center median and striking a westbound Toyota Camry head-on. Two other vehicles traveling westbound were also struck due to the initial impact.

The driver of the truck, a 54-year-old Blaine man, was not injured. He was arrested and is being held on probable cause DUI and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Toyota, a man from Lino Lakes, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and was later released. A adult female passenger was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

There were two children in the Toyota as well. A 4-year-old girl was taken to Mercy Hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

A 2-year-old boy needed CPR at the scene. He was taken to Mercy Hospital and transferred to Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

Two other drivers involved were not injured. One of the drivers, a 29-year-old man from Champlin, performed CPR on the 2-year-old victim until emergency crews arrived.

The crash remains under investigation.