MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are at the scene of a possible hostage situation following a shooting Sunday morning that left two children dead.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 28th Street East and Oakland Avenue South around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds outside. Officials say both victims have died.

Near 28th and Oakland around 10:03 am, Minneapolis police responded to a shooting where they found two children suffering gunshot wounds outside. They heard more gun shots inside a nearby home. The officer rescued the two children, brought them to squad cars, but they both died. — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 1, 2019

According to WCCO reporter Katie Steiner, officers are currently trying to make contact with an adult man they believe is inside the home. So far, officials say they have been unsuccessful.

According to Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder, police have deployed a robot to get video of what is going on inside the home.

Investigators believe this is a domestic situation.

Police have deployed a robot to get video of what is going on inside the home. Police say the video is “very helpful”. — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 1, 2019

Police have evacuated all neighbors in the area. Officials say there have been no previous police calls to this residence.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.