Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities in Minneapolis are at the scene of a possible hostage situation following a shooting Sunday morning that left two children dead.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 28th Street East and Oakland Avenue South around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds outside. Officials say both victims have died.

According to WCCO reporter Katie Steiner, officers are currently trying to make contact with an adult man they believe is inside the home. So far, officials say they have been unsuccessful.

According to Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder, police have deployed a robot to get video of what is going on inside the home.
Investigators believe this is a domestic situation.

Police have evacuated all neighbors in the area. Officials say there have been no previous police calls to this residence.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

