MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A recognizable and much-photographed piece of the North Shore has fallen victim to the latest winter blast that moved into the area this weekend.
Photos sent to WCCO by Dustin LaVigne show that the sea stack at Tettegouche State Park collapsed after the arrival of the storm.
Strong waves and wind toppled the stack right into the lake.
This photo shows the stack as it looked before the storm:
And this photo shows how it looked after the storm:
The Duluth News Tribune reports that the sea stack was what remained of a naturally-forming stone arch that was formed from thousands of years of erosion from Lake Superior’s waves. The stack that remained after the arch collapsed in 2010 was estimated to be about 15 to 20 feet high.
Blizzard conditions made getting around Duluth extremely dangerous, as more than 19 inches of snow fell from Saturday into Sunday. That snow, plus fierce winds, also caused flooding along Lake Superior.
