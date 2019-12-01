MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are at the scene of a shooting Sunday morning that left two children dead.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 28th Street East and Oakland Avenue South around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds outside. Officials say both victims have died.
Near 28th and Oakland around 10:03 am, Minneapolis police responded to a shooting where they found two children suffering gunshot wounds outside. They heard more gun shots inside a nearby home. The officer rescued the two children, brought them to squad cars, but they both died.
According to WCCO reporter Katie Steiner, officers are currently trying to make contact with an adult man inside the home of where they heard shots fired.
Minneapolis Police have no new information at this time. Still trying to make contact with the person they think is inside the home near 28th and Oakland. They have evacuated all neighbors in the area and don’t want anyone near the scene until this situation is resolved.
Police have evacuated all neighbors in the area.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
