MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities in Minneapolis are at the scene of a shooting Sunday morning that left two children dead.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 28th Street East and Oakland Avenue South around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds outside. Officials say both victims have died.

According to WCCO reporter Katie Steiner, officers are currently trying to make contact with an adult man inside the home of where they heard shots fired.

Police have evacuated all neighbors in the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

