MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Diocese of Duluth says Bishop Paul Sirba died suddenly of a heart attack.
The Diocese says Bishop Sirba suffered cardiac arrest at St. Rose Church in Proctor Sunday morning.
He was rushed to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, where life-saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful.
Bishop Sirba was ordained a bishop in 2009 and he was a priest of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.
He was 59 years old.
