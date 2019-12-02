MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man died in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning, in an incident that investigators say involved driving while intoxicated.
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet truck being driven by 21-year-old Cole Schiebel, of Kewaskum, went into a ditch along Highway 48 east of Cumberland. The incident happened just after midnight last Thursday.
Police say that the truck had lost control and rolled several times.
Schiebel was extricated from the truck and taken to Cumberland Hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.
“Drinking and driving does not mix with the safety of our roads. Drinking and driving is 100% preventable,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
Police say that, in addition to alcohol, road conditions at the time of the crash were also a factor.
