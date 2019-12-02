MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five Finger Death Punch announced the second leg of its U.S. arena headline tour, and it will include a stop in St. Paul along with other special guests.
On Monday, the hard rock band also revealed its eighth studio album, “F8”, which will be released globally on Feb. 28, 2020.
The tour will feature special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail and newcomers Ice Nine Kills.
The tour stops by Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 20. Presale for tickets begin Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
