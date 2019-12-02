



— Families in the Northland are digging out from a major winter storm that dumped nearly 22 inches of snow on Duluth over Thanksgiving weekend.

It buried neighborhoods, and toppled a popular rock stack at Tettegouche State Park.

Heavy ice also forced the lift on the city’s iconic bridge to close. Crews plan to start de-icing it Tuesday, but volunteers helped clean up another snowy North Shore attraction.

On the morning Mother Nature finally let up on Duluth, there was a call for help from the country’s largest free light display — The Bentleyville Tour of Lights. Margy Fraboni was one of several shovelers to show up.

“If anyone was available with a snow plow or a snow blower, if they could come down and start kind of clearing up,” Fraboni said.

As Bentleyville’s four million bulbs, paths and parking lot were buried, Sean Stevenson also knew they could use a hand.

“Figured I’d come out here work off that Thanksgiving dinner,” Stevenson said.

After nearly 22 inches of snow kept the tourist attraction closed for yet another day.

On Duluth’s steep city streets, we found Destiny Hegg trying to free her Kia, as she recited life choices out loud.

“I probably got like a foot-and-a-half off already,” Hegg said. “I’m thinking I don’t need to live here anymore! I’m over this!”

Duluth plows will need at least another day to clear streets and alleys in town, navigating a daily routine through the lasting barriers of a blizzard.

St. Louis County Public Works has cleared all the main roads around the city. Its 16 plows are now focused on clearing gravel roads and driveways. Supervisor Andrew Olson says they are ready for some rest this week.