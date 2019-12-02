Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Days after a storm blew through the metro area, Saint Paul Public Works announced they will plow residential streets on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 4. Plowing will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. each day.
This is not a snow emergency.
Residents are asked to voluntarily move their cars off north-south residential streets on Tuesday and off east-west residential streets on Wednesday.
Normal parking rules will apply on main streets throughout St. Paul. Vehicles parked on streets during plow operations will not be ticketed or towed.
