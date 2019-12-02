Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Morrison County say a man was injured after a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 3:32 p.m. to 330th Avenue, approximately four miles west of Hillman, Minnesota in Granite Township.
Investigators say a 42-year-old Pierz man was traveling southbound on 330th Avenue when he lost control on the icy road, went into the ditch and rolled his vehicle. The man was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, Hillman Area Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
