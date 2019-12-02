Filed Under:Anoka, BNSF Railway, Ferry Street, Railroad Repair, State Highway 47

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some drivers in Anoka will have to find a new way through town.

Crews from the BNSF Railway are making emergency repairs to the railroad crossing at Highway 47 and Ferry Street. A broken rail was reported after 7 a.m. at the crossing just north of Highway 10.

The road closed at 10:30 a.m. between Pleasant Street and Garfield Street. The highway is expected to reopen at approximately 5 p.m.

During the closure, drivers are advised to use alternate routes if possible to avoid congestion and delays.

