MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some drivers in Anoka will have to find a new way through town.
Crews from the BNSF Railway are making emergency repairs to the railroad crossing at Highway 47 and Ferry Street. A broken rail was reported after 7 a.m. at the crossing just north of Highway 10.
The road closed at 10:30 a.m. between Pleasant Street and Garfield Street. The highway is expected to reopen at approximately 5 p.m.
During the closure, drivers are advised to use alternate routes if possible to avoid congestion and delays.
