Celebrate all things football at the Minnesota Football Showcase presented by Andersen Windows and Doors on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium!
It’s a day full of football featuring the best high school players facing off in the 47th Minnesota High School All Star Game.
Fans can also participate in a youth clinic, get autographs from Vikings Legends and current players, see performances from high school marching bands and cheer and dance teams plus much more!
