MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Duluth is making progress as it recovers from a massive snowstorm over Thanksgiving weekend.
Nearly 22 inches of snow buried the city, closing the iconic lift bridge and bringing out volunteers to help with cleanup.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the city had cleared 60% of residential streets. The city anticipates all residential streets will be cleared by 6 p.m. Tuesday and all alleys by Wednesday.
As of Monday, all main roads had been cleared, according to St. Louis County Public Works.
