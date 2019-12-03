MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of NFL players wear custom football cleats when they compete each week, but the Minnesota Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph will be doing it for a special cause in a home game versus the Detroit Lions on Dec. 8.
3M Open and Kyle Rudolph have announced a partnership to design a pair of football cleats featuring logos of M Health Fairview, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and the 3M Open.
The shoes were designed by a well-known shoe artist named Dan Gamache.
“This partnership with the 3M Open is about so much more than just sports,” Rudolph told media. “It represents the power of partnership in working towards a cause greater than ourselves. I am incredibly thankful to the 3M Open for its generous donation to Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone and for its ongoing commitment to improve lives in our community.”
In the past, Rudolph has served as an ambassador for the 3M Open. The organization donated more than $1.5 million to local charities, including $600,000 to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, where “Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone”, a therapeutic patient care space, is located.
