MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined AT&T when the company kicked off their “Believe Twin Cities” initiative on Tuesday, pledging $100,000 to support homelessness services in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The money will go to three non-profits. Twin Cities Salvation Army is getting $40,000, People Serving People is getting $35,000, and Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities will receive $25,000.
As a part of the announcement, AT&T employees donated socks and diapers to homeless people. During the month of November, the employees prepared over 7,000 sandwiches to help feed people experiencing homelessness.
According to a study from Wilder Research, homelessness has reached a high in Minnesota. In the last four years, the homeless population increased by 10%.
