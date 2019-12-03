MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Citing recent natural disasters and warming temperatures, a Minneapolis City Council committee voted Monday to declare a climate emergency.
The resolution, authored by Council Members Cam Gordon and Jeremy Schroeder, also stated that the city must take further action to reduce its carbon footprint .
This includes developing new sustainability policies for buildings receiving city assistance.
The city also needs to embrace more alternative energy sources and move away from natural gas, Gordon said.
“We have to find a way to heat our buildings without using fossil fuels, and that’s going to be a challenge for us,” Gordon said at the committee meeting.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also signed an executive order on climate change Monday. The order established a Climate Change Subcabinet to bring different state agencies together to find climate change solutions.
“Climate change threatens the very things that make Minnesota a great place to live—from our wonderful lakes to farmable land and clean air,” Walz said.
