MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck was named the 2019 Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

The recognition follows a 10-win season in Fleck’s third year on the job.

Fleck is just the third Minnesota head coach to win the award. The winner is selected by conference coaches.

Antoine Winfield Jr. was also named the 2019 Tatum-Woodson defensive back of the year.

