MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin high school is on lockdown Tuesday morning after an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, Oshkosh West high school is currently locked down after an armed student confronted a school resource officer. The student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals.

Officials say one student was injured. According to the sheriff’s office, parents can reunite with their children at Perry Tipler Middle School.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

