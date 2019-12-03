MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say a 43-year-old man was arrested after driving drunk and crashing his car into a power pole.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of County Road 2 and 421st Street in Brockway Township around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, deputies found a power pole sheared off and power lines stretching across County Road 2. The power pole belongs to Stearns Electric.
Officials the driver did not complain of any injuries and did not seek medical treatment.
According to the sheriff’s office, after additional investigation, the 43-year-old was arrested for suspicion of driving drunk. He was transported to the Stearns County Jail and booked on charges of 3rd-degree driving while intoxicated.
No additional information is available at this time.
