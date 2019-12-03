Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based General Mills has announced a new line of its French-style “Oui by Yoplait” yogurt — and it’s dairy free.
The company says the plant based option was created to meet the growing consumer interest in non-dairy options in the U.S.
The product is made of a coconut base that is paired with flavors, including: vanilla, strawberry, mango and raspberry.
It’s currently in limited release, but the company expects it will be widely available across the country in the new year.
You must log in to post a comment.