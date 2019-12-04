Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 26-year-old Burnsville man has been arrested in connection with a crash Tuesday night that killed a pedestrian.
According to the Bloomington Police Department, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 98th Street and Newton Avenue.
Investigators say an adult male from Bloomington was crossing 98th Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The victim died at the scene.
The 26-year-old driver was arrested on probable cause for DUI Criminal Vehicular Homicide.
The crash is being investigated by the Bloomington Police Traffic Investigations Unit.
No additional information is available at this time.
