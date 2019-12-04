MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Despite the long winters, Minneapolis has again been named the most bikable city in the nation.
For a number of years, the City of Lakes has topped the Most Bikable U.S. Cities list published by the real estate brokerage company Redfin.
In the most current list, Minneapolis led the nation’s major cities with a score of 84 points, based on factors including access to bike lanes, hilliness and the bikability of neighborhoods.
The rest of the cities on the top of the list are: Portland (82 points), Chicago (73 points), Denver (73 points), and San Francisco (72 points).
In a news release Wednesday, Redfin noted that Minneapolis has hundreds of on-street and off-street bike lanes and that the city government is expressly committed to biking infrastructure.
