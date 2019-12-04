Comments
50th Annual Minnesota Sportsmen’s Boat, Camping & Vacation Show
1/9/2020 – 1/12/2020
Saint Paul RiverCentre, Minneapolis MN
Minnesota’s favorite Sportsmen’s Show will be back! You will find the very best in resorts, lodges and camps from the Midwest and Canada. Boat Show pricing on the newest fishing boats and pontoons, tackle and electronics and more! RV Show pricing on the best campers and trailers by the area’s best dealers. Great Hunting and Fishing seminars and great fun for the whole family.
More more information, visit: https://www.stpaulsportshow.com/
