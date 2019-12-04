MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have announced a lawsuit against Juul for what they call deception over its vaping products.

Ellison said Wednesday morning that Juul has engaged in targeting youth to buy their products. Ellison accused JUUL of “stepping into big tobacco’s shoes” in contributing to the addiction of thousands of Minnesotans.

“We want them to stop engaging in deceptive practices, stop targeting youth, and we want them to compensate people for the harms that have been caused,” Ellison said.

The suit alleges that Juul violated a number of Minnesota’s consumer protection laws, and seeks to order Juul to stop marketing to children.

In potential landmark case Attorney General @keithellison , ⁦@GovTimWalz⁩ announce state of Minnesota is suing JUUL , manufacturer of vaping products , for misleading Mn consumers of all ages and harming Mn young people ⁦@WCCO⁩ pic.twitter.com/X43zKhvMGg — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) December 4, 2019

“Students across the state tell me they feel preyed upon by JUUL,” Walz said. “As a father of two teenagers and Governor of Minnesota, I’m saying enough is enough. We’re going to hold JUUL accountable for the vaping epidemic they started in Minnesota.”

The suit claims that Juul developed products with more potent doses of nicotine than conventional cigarettes.

High school students stood with Ellison at the capitol.

The lawsuit comes amid a nationwide vaping illness epidemic. At least three Minnesotans have died, and nearly 150 others say they’ve gotten sick.

