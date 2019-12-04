Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Enjoy these sunny, mild days this week, because a blast of arctic air is likely on the way.
The National Weather Service says a strong cold front is expected to cover the upper Midwest early next week, with temperatures Tuesday struggling to make it out of the single digits. The frigid weather looks to stick around through most of the workweek.
Note: The normal daytime high for this time of year is around 30 degrees.
Additionally, ahead of the cold front, a snow system threatens to bring a few more inches of snow to Minnesota on Monday.
However, with all the recent snow and expected cold, there’s a silver lining: Minnesotans will likely enjoy a white Christmas this year.
You must log in to post a comment.