MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People packed a public hearing in Minneapolis Wednesday night to share their opinions on next year’s budget.
Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed budget includes funding for more police officers, but not everyone agrees. A group called Reclaim the Block Coalition wants to see that money spent on programs instead.
“We know that every dollar we give to MPD is a dollar we’re not investing in actual violence prevention,” said a member of the coalition.
One man who supports additional officers argued companies won’t want to invest and create new jobs in Minneapolis if they don’t believe it’s safe.
The Minneapolis City Council plans to vote on the budget next Wednesday.
