MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The driver of a commercial truck is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis County.
The sheriff’s office says it happened just after 12 p.m. at the intersection of Sax Road and Highway 7 in McDavitt Township.
The truck was traveling eastbound on Sax Road when it was struck at the uncontrolled railroad crossing by a northbound CN freight train.
First responders found the driver of the truck unconscious in a ditch just north of the intersection. He later died at the scene. His identity, and the name of his company, have not been released.
The crash is under investigation.
