MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It now costs even more for motorists to get their vehicles out of St. Paul’s impound lot during a snow emergency.

The city council approved new contracts with tow truck companies Wednesday night. It will now cost $275 to get your car out of the tow lot during a snow emergency. That is a $73 increase.

That does not include the snow emergency parking ticket, which is another $56, and the daily impound lot storage fee of $15.

The new contracts will also put more tow trucks out on the roads during snow emergencies.

