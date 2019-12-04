MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students, staff and himself at the Minnewaska Area High School.
According to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported to the agency through social media on Tuesday around 11:43 p.m. Upon learning of this, law enforcement immediately began an investigation which resulted in the student’s arrest.
Officials say the 10th grader is currently being held at a juvenile detention center awaiting his first court appearance.
Authorities say there is no known danger to anyone at the Minnewaska Area Schools at this time.
The sheriff’s office would like to remind the public that social media is not a replacement for contacting law enforcement when criminal activity is observed.
