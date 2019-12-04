Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 25-year-old man was sentenced this week to more than 11 years in prison in connection to a fatal shooting of a teenager in Fridley earlier this year.
According to the Pioneer Press, a 20-year-old man was also arrested in the shooting and charged with aiding an offender.
Travon Wallace was sentenced Monday to 134 months behind bars in accordance with a plea agreement reached in September, when Wallace pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, court officials in Anoka County say.
At his sentencing, Wallace was given credit for 324 days severed. Other counts against him were dropped.
Wallace pleaded guilty in the Jan. 10 shooting of 17-year-old Keimonte Raclaud White, of Minneapolis. Responding police found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds on the 6100 block of 5th Street Northeast in Fridley. He later died at Hennepin Healthcare.
