MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Around 200 people were evacuated overnight Wednesday from an apartment complex near the University of Minnesota over carbon monoxide concerns.
Fire officials say a piece of machinery in the sub-basement of the Chateau Student Housing building in Dinkytown caused elevated levels of carbon monoxide.
A man running the machine was taken to the hospital to get checked out. No one was else showed symptoms.
Fire crews continued to monitor the levels in the overnight hours, having to go into each unit before letting students back in.
